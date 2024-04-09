Dodgers 6, Twins 3: Glass, Ow!

The Twins lost again as the offense was once again lifeless. The Dodgers got a couple of three run blasts in the middle innings off of Louie Varland and never looked back. It’s a disappointing loss, don’t get me wrong, but against a super team like the Dodgers and a pitcher like Tyler Glasnow, don’t read too much into it.

Instead of the typical recap, let’s go through this game via fun facts I saw on Twitter while trying to drown my sorrows. You’ll pretty get how the game went from these.

Tyler Glasnow’s 88 pitches are the fewest ever for a pitcher to reach 14+ strikeouts in a game. Just pure domination by LA’s ace. Austin Martin’s 3rd inning double ended an 0-26 streak going back to the 4th inning of yesterday’s game. Shohei Ohtani’s 114 MPH EV double would have been the hardest hit ball by a Twin this year. It’s Ohtani’s 41st-hardest hit ball of his career. The entire Twins organization has had only 60 hits at 114 MPH+ since Ohtani’s debut in 2018. Just an incredible player before you even get to the pitching. Plus a fun one I realized myself: without a hit with runners in scoring position tonight, the Twins have officially gone a calendar week without one. An incredibly ridiculous streak that can’t possibly keep up, but who knows at this point.

There were a few positive signs tonight as well...

The bullpen continued to look great, with Cole Sands, Brock Stewart, and Jorge Alcala combining to go four innings without giving up a run. They would have looked even better if Stewart remembered to cover first on a great defensive play by Alex Kirilloff. Austin Martin got his first two big league hits! Both doubles off of Glasnow. The Twins are still striking out too much, but again, that is what Glasnow does better than almost one. Despite the strikeouts, they had a better hard-hit rate than the Dodgers in this one, which is a feat in itself when you’re going up against Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman. Once Glasnow left the game, the Twins showed some life. Jeffers hit a solo homer off of Alex Vesia, while Correa and Kirilloff started off the 9th with back-to-back jacks. Their three homers today nearly matched the Twins’ total of four on the season.

Don’t sleep in too long as the Twins are back in action at noon tomorrow. Nothing like a quick turnaround to put that game out of your head and move to the next one.

STUDS

Austin Martin: 2-3, 2 2B

Jorge Alcala: 1 IP, 2 K, stuff is looking electric

Anthony Edwards: Career-high 51 points vs Washington tonight

DUDS