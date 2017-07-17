Farm Report: Amaurys Minier hits three-run dinger in Kernels win

Triple-A: Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4, Rochester Red Wings 3

Those IronPigs, darn it. They are too good! They got to Red Wings SP Tim Melville on Sunday, scoring four runs over 4.1 innings, including a two-run home run by RF Dylan Cozens.

At least the Red Wings bullpen was great. RP Caig Breslow, on rehab assignment, threw a perfect 0.2 innings. RP Mason Melotakis, RP Alan Busenitz, and RP John Curtiss combined to throw a scoreless final three innings as well.

The Red Wings did make it interesting, scoring three runs in the later innings of the game. C John Ryan Murphy hit a solo home run in the 7th inning, and RF Edgar Corcino had an RBI double. Still, the Red Wings mustered only four hits all game. Not good.

[Box Score]

Double-A: Chattanooga Lookouts 5, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2

Top pitching prospect SP Fernando Romero gave up a run to the Jumbo Shrimp in the first inning, and another run in the second inning, but somewhat recovered. He ended up going five innings overall, giving up just those two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Luckily, the Lookouts offense came through for Romero. DH Jonathan Rodriguez, who continues to be on fire, went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double. His batting average is up to .313 on the year.

Also impressive was LF Travis Harrison, who went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. In case you were wondering, top prospect SS Nick Gordon went 2-for-5 with an RBI. He’s hitting .301 so far this year.

[Box Score]

High-A: Ft. Myers Miracle 6, St. Lucie Mets 3

Mets DH Tim Tebow can EAT IT, because he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Miracle SP Sean Poppen and the rest of the Miracle bullpen gang (specifically, RP Alex Robinson, who got Tebow on a called strike). Overall, Poppen gave up one run on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings pitched, which is pretty good. He’s sporting a 0.55 ERA over his two games started in High-A this year.

As for Miracle players at the plate, it was a darn good day for 1B Zander Wiel. He went 1-for-2, but his one hit was a two-run home run and he walked twice.

[Box Score]

Low-A: Cedar Rapids Kernels 8, South Bend Cubs 4

The Kernels did not waste any time in this one, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, thanks largely to a two-run triple by 2B Travis Blankenhorn. DH Amaurys Minier hit a three-run home run in the 3rd inning to really sock it to the Cubs as well.

SP Anthony Marzi started for the Kernels, and did pretty well, giving up only two earned runs over 6.0 innings. He has a 0.66 ERA over 13.2 innings pitched in two Low-A starts this year.

The pitcher who didn’t do so well was RP Max Cordy, who gave up two runs in his 1.0 innings pitched. He has a 3.52 ERA over 46.0 innings pitched in Low-A this year.

[Box Score]

Rookie League: Greeneville Astros 8, Elizabethton Twins 4

Rookie Twins LF Brent Rooker hit a solo-home run—the seventh dinger already in his young professional career (he was the second pick by the Twins in this year’s MLB draft)—but not much else was exciting in this game, Twins-wise.

[Box Score]

